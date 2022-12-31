Telcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $698,200.09 (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $104.86 million and approximately $698,200.09 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00462430 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.84 or 0.02934082 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.91 or 0.29590769 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.