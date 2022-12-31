Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.23) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.19.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,443. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

