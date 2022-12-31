Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Shares Down 2.7%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,202% from the average daily volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.66) to €7.30 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.66) to €6.80 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Telekom Austria Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.18.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.14%.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

