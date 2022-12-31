Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 422.7% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 133,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,393. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after acquiring an additional 334,629 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,204,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

