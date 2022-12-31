Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenon Medical by 95.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TNON stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

