Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,400 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 545,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of TERN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,400. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Insider Activity at Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 137,931 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares in the company, valued at $35,400,691.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Stories

