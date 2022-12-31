Tezos Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $668.46 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00004370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00027463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002428 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007477 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,168,359 coins and its circulating supply is 921,735,903 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

