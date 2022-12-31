Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $663.01 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004345 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $663.01 million and $14.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002482 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007462 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,168,359 coins and its circulating supply is 921,735,903 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars.

