The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the November 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,468 ($41.85) to GBX 3,715 ($44.83) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,107.50.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 2.1 %

BKGFY opened at $9.09 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

