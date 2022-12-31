The Debt Box (DEBT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for $18.79 or 0.00113352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $2.09 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

