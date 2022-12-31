The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.11. 866,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.