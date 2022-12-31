The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 218,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,136,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.38.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

