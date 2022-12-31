The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,500 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the November 30th total of 815,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,217.5 days.

Shares of GPTGF stock remained flat at $2.78 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The GPT Group has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

