The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

IPG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.