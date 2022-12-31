The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,400 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 1,190,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,751.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lottery in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Lottery alerts:

Lottery Stock Performance

Lottery stock remained flat at 3.31 during trading on Friday. Lottery has a one year low of 2.43 and a one year high of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.83.

About Lottery

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company operates through a network of approximately 7,200 retail points, as well as digitally. The Lottery Corporation Limited was formerly known as Tattersall's Holdings Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.