The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 605,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNTG. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group
In other The Pennant Group news, Director John G. Nackel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Pennant Group Price Performance
Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 141,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $118.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
Featured Articles
