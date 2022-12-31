The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 605,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNTG. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director John G. Nackel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 141,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $118.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

