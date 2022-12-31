The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHW opened at $237.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.39. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $353.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

