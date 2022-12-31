The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $706,747.99 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TTC opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.57.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toro by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

