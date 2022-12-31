Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.15 and traded as low as C$1.24. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 18,961 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

