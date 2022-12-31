TheStreet Upgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to “B-“

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,600,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 908,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 481,459 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 523,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.