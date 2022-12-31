TheStreet Upgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to “B-“

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
ZTO opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $32.28.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
