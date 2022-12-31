ThetaDrop Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $39.60 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $39.60 million and approximately $120,273.59 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

