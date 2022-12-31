Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Short Interest Update

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 933,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 0.3 %

TWKS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,661. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.