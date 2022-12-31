Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THCP. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:THCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 12,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

