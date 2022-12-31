Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 239,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 61,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,089. The stock has a market cap of $501.70 million, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 103.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

