Tokocrypto (TKO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $577,943.76

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $112.98 million and approximately $577,943.76 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

