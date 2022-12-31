Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Up 56.8% in December

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,125,300 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 1,355,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TORXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TORXF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

