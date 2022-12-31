Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

NDP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 5,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,085. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $5,380,000.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.