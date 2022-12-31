Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance
NDP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 5,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,085. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.