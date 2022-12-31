TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Update

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after buying an additional 566,243 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. 1,033,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $64.02.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.26%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.