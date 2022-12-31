Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Declares Dividend of $0.32

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Touchstone Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Touchstone Bankshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSBA opened at $9.60 on Friday. Touchstone Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

