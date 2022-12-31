Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Janet Weiss Acquires 500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$680,228.15.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,354. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$40.38 and a 1-year high of C$84.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$76.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.55.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

