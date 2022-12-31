Tracey Lynn Wallace Acquires 2,400 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,448.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at C$59,448.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BDGI traded up C$1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.39. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$22.54 and a twelve month high of C$33.21. The firm has a market cap of C$919.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 136.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on BDGI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

