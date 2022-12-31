TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 52.2% in December

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TANNZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

