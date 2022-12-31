TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TravelSky Technology Stock Performance
TSYHY opened at $21.05 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelSky Technology (TSYHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.