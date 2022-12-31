TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

TSYHY opened at $21.05 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

