Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Sells £160,393.68 in Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.33), for a total value of £160,393.68 ($193,571.90).

Treatt Stock Performance

LON TET opened at GBX 625 ($7.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 647.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2,840.91. Treatt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.36 ($6.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,305 ($15.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Treatt

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 780 ($9.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

(Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.