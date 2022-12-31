Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trigano Price Performance

OTCMKTS TGNOF remained flat at $190.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average is $190.00. Trigano has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $215.50.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

