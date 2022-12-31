Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trigano Price Performance
OTCMKTS TGNOF remained flat at $190.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average is $190.00. Trigano has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $215.50.
About Trigano
