Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $1.43

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $597.64 million and approximately $58.03 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00008649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.12 or 0.01502227 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017737 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036178 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.45 or 0.01727357 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.