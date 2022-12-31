TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,385 Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.