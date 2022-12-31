TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.94. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $105.61 and a 12-month high of $218.31.

