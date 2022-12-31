TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PayPal by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

