TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 319.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $134.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

