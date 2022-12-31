TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 155.3% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of ACN stock opened at $266.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.73. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $416.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

