TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

