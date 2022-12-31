TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 696 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,710,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.29 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $154.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

