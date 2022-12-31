Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $9.95 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
