Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $9.95 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.