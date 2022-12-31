Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

