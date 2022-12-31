Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock remained flat at $74.83 on Friday. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

(Get Rating)

See Also

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.