Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance
Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock remained flat at $74.83 on Friday. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $80.23.
About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
