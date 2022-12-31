Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,285. Turmalina Metals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

