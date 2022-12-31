U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Randall D. Keys Buys 4,500 Shares

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) Director Randall D. Keys bought 4,500 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $10,035.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on USEG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Read More

