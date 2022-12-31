Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. 565,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,093. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Udemy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $19.78.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Udemy news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $88,550.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,696.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,279 shares of company stock worth $7,232,557. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Udemy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Udemy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 182,127 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Udemy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.