UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,223 shares of company stock worth $424,330 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

